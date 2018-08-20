88°
Police seeking suspect in May mugging at edge of Garden District
BATON ROUGE – Police have released a photo of the man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the McGrath Heights and Garden District area several months ago.
Police said a person was robbed on Kenmore about a block south of Government Street around 7 a.m. May 21.
On Monday, police released a photo of a man in an LSU hoodie believed to be the attacker.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 225-389-3845.
