Police seeking suitcase possibly containing remains of Colorado woman

3 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds ago February 19, 2017 Feb 19, 2017 Sunday, February 19 2017 February 19, 2017 3:54 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Boulder Daily Camera

BOULDER, Colo. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead. She disappeared from Boulder, Colorado, this month.

Investigators in the two states say they believe other remains might have been left in the suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana.

Thirty-two-year-old Adam Densmore was being held in the Pawnee County, Oklahoma, jail on a murder warrant from Colorado. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

