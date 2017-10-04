Police seeking person of interest in stabbing at LSU Parade Ground

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a reported stabbing that occurred on LSU's campus in September.

LSUPD released a photo of the subject, who is believed to have more information on a reported stabbing before the LSU vs Chattanooga game on Sept. 9. The subject was last seen spectating a violent fight at an LSU tailgate on that same day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.