Police seeking person of interest in stabbing at LSU Parade Ground

3 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, October 04 2017 Oct 4, 2017 October 04, 2017 2:03 PM October 04, 2017 in News
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a reported stabbing that occurred on LSU's campus in September.

LSUPD released a photo of the subject, who is believed to have more information on a reported stabbing before the LSU vs Chattanooga game on Sept. 9. The subject was last seen spectating a violent fight at an LSU tailgate on that same day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. 

