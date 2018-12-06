51°
Police seeking multiple suspects after reported armed robbery at Southern University apartments

Thursday, December 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for three individuals after a reported armed robbery on Southern University's campus Thursday night.

A text message alert sent to students and faculty late Thursday says the alleged robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of building 300, a student housing building. Students were advised to stay indoors until an all clear was sent out later in the night.

The suspects were described as two males and a female wearing grey clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-771-2770.

