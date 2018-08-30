79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
College students kidnapped from parking lot, robbed at gunpoint

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a pair of muggers who kidnapped two Southern University students from a gas station parking lot and then robbed them at gunpoint.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident was reported around 9 p.m. last Wednesday. Police say the men held up the victims outside the Chevron gas station on Scenic Highway and forced the two to drive them to a nearby street.

There, the robbers stole several of the victims' personal belongings at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. 

Police say the crime appears to be completely random.

The two are wanted on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 225-389-3845.

