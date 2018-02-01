Police seeking missing woman with mental illness

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing over the weekend.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 52-year-old Yvette Nettles was reported missing this past Saturday. Nettles' family says she suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Nettles is around 5’4”, 270lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater in the area of Mills Avenue and Blount Road.

Foul play cannot be ruled out in her disappearance at this point.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Nettles is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at 389-8617 or Baton Rouge Police at 389-2000.