Police seeking man who robbed local business at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are searching for a man wanted for robbing an area business.

On Thursday the robber entered the Advance American Payday Loans on Government Street around 2:50 p.m. Police say once inside, he began asking about the loan process.

At some point, the man pulls out a gun and demands money from an employee. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the scene in a newer model Chevrolet Impala.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the robber was described as a black male with a slim build and between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. The man was seen wearing bifocal glasses.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for other robberies in the area.