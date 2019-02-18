Police seeking identity of suspect accused of robbing market at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a local meat market at gunpoint late last year.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an armed individual wearing a mask robbed City Town Meat Market on N. Acadian Thruway around 7:30 a.m. on December 20, 2018. The suspect allegedly obtained an undisclosed amount of money, then fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3845.