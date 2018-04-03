84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police seeking identity of bank card thieves

6 hours 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 10:12 AM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK- Authorities are searching for two men who fraudulently used a victim's bank card.

On March 29, the Berwick Police Department received a report of fraudulent charges on a victim's bank account. Police found evidence that the victim's bank card number was used at the Dollar General in Berwick on March 13.

While looking at surveillance footage, police said two male subjects used the card to purchase over $900 in gift cards and other items.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the men can call the Berwick Police Department at Berwick Police Department at 384-7710 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days