Police seeking identity of bank card thieves
BERWICK- Authorities are searching for two men who fraudulently used a victim's bank card.
On March 29, the Berwick Police Department received a report of fraudulent charges on a victim's bank account. Police found evidence that the victim's bank card number was used at the Dollar General in Berwick on March 13.
While looking at surveillance footage, police said two male subjects used the card to purchase over $900 in gift cards and other items.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the men can call the Berwick Police Department at Berwick Police Department at 384-7710 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.
