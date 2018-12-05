Police seeking armed robber who held up two businesses in one night

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who robbed two businesses in a single night last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robberies happened Nov. 18. The crimes were reported at the Brother's Food Mart on Greenwell Springs Road and the City Town Food Mart on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The two stores are located just minutes away from one another.

Police say the man walked into both stores wearing a red ski mask and wielding a handgun. He was last seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-4869.