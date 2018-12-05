42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police seeking armed robber who held up two businesses in one night

2 hours 49 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 5:13 PM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who robbed two businesses in a single night last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robberies happened Nov. 18. The crimes were reported at the Brother's Food Mart on Greenwell Springs Road and the City Town Food Mart on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The two stores are located just minutes away from one another.

Police say the man walked into both stores wearing a red ski mask and wielding a handgun. He was last seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days