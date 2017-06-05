Police seek missing Zachary doctor

ZACHARY - Multiple police departments are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 77-year-old man who's been missing for two days.

The Zachary and Las Cruces Police Departments are seeking Donald Fonte, an orthopedic surgeon in the Zachary area who they believe may be in danger.

Fonte was reportedly last seen at his home in New Mexico around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Fonte's wife says he left with his dog to go to a dog park in Las Cruces. It's not known if he ever made it to the park.

Fonte might be driving his 2007 Toyota 4-Runner with Louisiana license plate of ZKT753. The 4-Runner is red and has a New Orleans fleur-de-lis symbol on the back window. He’s also likely traveling with his orange and white dog, a Cajun Cur, that weighs 45 pounds.

Fonte is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat with UCLA lettering, an olive long-sleeve shirt and green pants. Fonte typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Fonte is asked to call 911 immediately.