Police seek missing Baker man possibly suffering from Dementia

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing earlier this week.

According to police, Lee Chambers was last seen on Dec. 11 when he was dropped off at his home on Myrtle Street. Police say Lee is possibly suffering from the early stages of Dementia and may have become lost while walking in his neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a Brown Suede Jacket and Blue Jeans. Chambers is described as a black male, approximately 5’1” tall and weighing 160lbs.

Anyone who spots Lee Chambers is asked to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

