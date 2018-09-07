Police seek manslaughter charge against Dallas officer who walked into wrong apartment

Photo: KTRK

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas' police chief says her department is seeking to charge a white officer with manslaughter in the killing of a black neighbor.

Chief U. Renee Hall said at a news conference Friday that "there are more questions than we have answers" in the Thursday night killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean, but that with the information investigators have now, they're seeking a manslaughter charge against the officer.

Police say the officer shot and killed Jean and that she later told officers that she mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was her own.

Hall didn't address whether investigators believe race was a factor in the shooting.