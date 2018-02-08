Police seek help in renewed 1984 case of missing toddler

Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A little girl wandered from the scene of a fire in 1984 only to disappear.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports New Orleans police have revived efforts to find Remona Brown, with the public's help. Police on Wednesday released composite images of Brown, who would now be 37, seeking tips.

Brown disappeared from her home in the Algiers neighborhood of Louisiana 34 years ago. The newspaper reports two young boys died in the blaze, but seven other children survived. Brown's older sister told investigators at the time that the then-3-year-old wandered away while the siblings were huddled outside.

She said a man and woman in a bronze or brown-colored vehicle stopped at the scene and asked if the children needed help, before speeding off with Brown.

She hasn't been heard from since.