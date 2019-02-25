Police see rise in juvenile gun violence, warn parents to take precautions

BATON ROUGE - Over the last few years, Baton Rouge police say they've seen an uptick in juvenile crime, and they'll need the community's support to help put a stop to it.

Last week, officers responded to an accidental shooting involving a juvenile. Authorities say calls like that one are happening more often.

In that same week, a 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old gospel singer. The juvenile was charged with first-degree murder.

The department says children are being exposed to weapons at home and in public which creates a bigger curiosity when it comes to guns. Right now, officers say guns are too easily accessible and lead to possibly deadly situations.

A quick search of our WBRZ archives showed two instances last year where a child brought a loaded gun to school. The department says sometimes kids want to show off to their friends with these weapons and other times the motive is more sinister.

Officers are asking parents to educate their children about the real dangers of misusing guns and what steps should be taken to be responsible if they are around them.

Apart from educating minors about gun safety, Baton Rouge police suggest storing guns responsibly in the home, using gun locks and keeping ammunition in a separate spot.