Police searing for burglary suspect dressed as 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Police are searching for a suspect wore stole several items from a Colorado business while wearing a "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" mask.

The Fort Collins Police Department posted surveillance footage from the crime on Facebook and asked for help in identifying the suspect.

The department also shared a rewritten version of the famous song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The lyrics to the new song are as follows:

"Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream.



All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys.



On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop.



Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D."