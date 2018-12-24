Police searching for woman after teen shot in New Iberia

Photo: New Iberia Police Department

NEW IBERIA - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

The incident was reported Sunday in the 900 block of Oak Street in New Iberia. According to police, a 15-year-old male victim was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital with moderate injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Aries Antoine as a suspect. She is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Antoine is believed to be driving a 2010 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Antoine's whereabouts can call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.