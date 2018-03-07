Police searching for two wanted for attempted murder

Photo: Delmonte Robertson and Devonte Robertson

THIBODAUX- Authorities are looking for two men wanted for attempted murder.

On Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., police say the victim was with the two suspects in a vehicle in the 1300 block of Midland Drive. According to a release, the three argued and at one point the victim was hit in the head with a gun and shot.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Delmonte Robertson and 23-year-old Devonte Robertson.

Police say the victim was able to flee the scene in his vehicle. While trying to drive himself to the hospital, the victim crashed. After the crash, the victim flagged down a person who brought him to the hospital.

Both Delmonte and Devonte have attempted murder warrants for their arrest with a bond of $50,000 each. Anyone with information can call 1-800-743-7433.