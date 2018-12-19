Police searching for two in a purse-snatching of 73-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE- A man threw a 73-year-old woman to the ground and grabbed her purse one afternoon more than a week ago at an upscale shopping center.

Police now have security camera photos of the criminal, who is wanted on a purse-snatching charge.

The woman was heading to her car on Dec. 10 about 3:30 p.m. when one tried to yank her purse from her shoulder, knocking her to the ground. She struggled, but the assailant was able to get the purse. He escaped in a small black car that may have been a Volkswagen Beetle, with a spare tire on the back driver's side.

The woman had minor injuries and later learned her stolen credit was used at a Baton Rouge store.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.