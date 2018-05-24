Police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

BATON ROUGE - BRPD detectives are searching for suspects involved in a robbery at a convenience store on Brightside Drive Tuesday.

Police say the suspects robbed a Circle K around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects allegedly entered the store, went behind the counter, and placed merchandise in a trash can before running off, according to police.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were observed during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department robbery division at (225) 389-3845.