Police searching for suspects after teen, 5-year-old boy shot while trick-or-treating

Photo: ABC News

Authorities say that a 14-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were shot while trick-or-treating in Philadelphia and police are searching for the gunmen.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Malachi Jones said the both children were shot once in the leg, ABC News reports. The siblings were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The girl was released first, while her brother remained in the hospital to recover.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday as the children were trick-or-treating with an aunt and other children from the neighborhood. The girl told authorities she saw a car pull up and with two men inside, at least one was wearing a mask.

When the masked man got out of the car, the girl noticed he had a gun. At that point, she ran.

The girl, who is only identified as Mikaya, told police that her only focus during the shooting was protecting her little brother.

"I was just focused on getting him to safety and making sure he was alright," she said.

It's believed there were two shooters. They were potentially shooting back and forth but it was not immediately clear, police said.

As the boy recovered in the hospital, officers stopped by his room to bring him gifts to brighten his spirits.