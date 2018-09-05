73°
Police searching for suspect wanted for identity theft
THIBODAUX - Police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted for identity theft.
On August 22, a woman driving a gray Hyundai Sedan fraudulently cashed several checks at a bank in the City of Thibodaux, according to a release. Police say the suspected obtained over $2,000.
Anyone with information as to the identification or whereabouts of the suspect can call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.
