Police searching for suspect wanted for identity theft

THIBODAUX - Police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted for identity theft.

On August 22, a woman driving a gray Hyundai Sedan fraudulently cashed several checks at a bank in the City of Thibodaux, according to a release. Police say the suspected obtained over $2,000.

Anyone with information as to the identification or whereabouts of the suspect can call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.