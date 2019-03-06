57°
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a local meat market.
Authorities say the robbery happened Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. at the City Town Meat Market on 2564 North Sherwood Forest Dr.
The black male entered the market with a handgun demanding money. The witness told police the unidentified man took the money and fled the scene in a four-door black Chevrolet.
The robbery suspect is 5'10" and approximately 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red beanie, black jacket, and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call authorities.
