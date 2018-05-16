Police searching for suspect after truck stolen from food mart

BALDWIN- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a truck stolen from a business on Main Street in St. Mary Parish.

The blue and tan 2000 Ford F-350 was taken from the Baldwin Food Mart on April 23 around 7 p.m. Through the course of the investigation, police obtained video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Baldwin Police Department at 923-6938.