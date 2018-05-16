89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for suspect after truck stolen from food mart

2 hours 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, May 16 2018 May 16, 2018 May 16, 2018 10:34 AM May 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a truck stolen from a business on Main Street in St. Mary Parish.

The blue and tan 2000 Ford F-350 was taken from the Baldwin Food Mart on April 23 around 7 p.m. Through the course of the investigation, police obtained video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Baldwin Police Department at 923-6938.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days