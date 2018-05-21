69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for possible gunman after deadly shooting on 17th Street

Monday, May 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man they believe shot two people Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believe that Deandre Hollins is responsible killing one person and injuring another for following an altercation. The incident happened in the 500 block of 17th Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to a release, 41-year-old Kelvin Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Hollis is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault. 

