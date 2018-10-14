76°
Police searching for owner after loose pig goes hog wild in traffic

Sunday, October 14 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Augusta Police - Twitter

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - It was a classic case of a ham on the lam.

Police in Maine's capital city are looking for the owner of a 50-pound piglet that wore itself out while dodging traffic Saturday evening after presumably escaping.

The Portland Press Herald reports Augusta police went door to door looking for the animal's owner without any luck.

They say the pig is being cared for by a person familiar with farm animals until the owner can be found.

The animal was in good condition other than being tired out from running around.

