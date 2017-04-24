Police searching for missing teens from BR and Slidell

Image (left to right): Jordan Erwin, Rebekah Lemar

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two teenagers reported missing.

Officers are searching for 14-year-old Rebekah Lemar of Slidell and 15 year-old Jordan Erwin of Baton Rouge.

Erwin was reported missing to BRPD on April 22. Investigators believe that Lemar arrived at the Hobby Lobby parking lot in the 1600 block of O'Neal Lane by Uber around 4:30 a.m. where she met Erwin. Investigators thought the two entered the wooded area adjacent to the Hobby Lobby, however a search of the woods did not show any signs of them being there.

According to BRPD, Erwin suffers from multiple illnesses and is not in possession of his medication.

Erwin is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 170 pounds and 6'1'' in height.

Lemar was reported missing through the Slidell Police Department.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lemar and Erwin is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.