Police searching for man who shot significant other in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Law enforcement has searched at least two homes near False River for a man who shot his significant other.

The victim arrived at Pointe Coupee General Hospital around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after she had been shot in the shoulder, according to police.

Sources tell News 2 the victim drove herself to the hospital and feared her significant other may have followed her to do more harm.

Hospital staff briefly locked down the facility.

Law enforcement spent Thursday night searching through at least two homes near False River for the shooter but haven't found the man.

The victim was transported to another hospital.

News 2 will update this story as soon as we get more information.