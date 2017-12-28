Police searching for man last seen Dec. 12

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man that was reported missing from his St. Claude neighborhood home earlier this month.

According to WWL-TV, 51-year-old Charles Terrell was last seen by his mother in the 2700 block of North Prieur Street around 10 a.m Dec. 12.

Authorities say Terrell reportedly left home with his mothers' brown 2002 Buick Rendevous. He is 6'2'' and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Terrell's whereabouts can call New Orleans Police Department detectives at 504-658-6050.