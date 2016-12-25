Police searching for driver involved in fatal crash on North 22nd St.

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the driver of a 2002 Ford F-150 that was involved in a vehicle crash that left one person dead on N. 22nd St. Saturday evening.

According to BRPD, the fatal crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of N. 22nd St.

Police said the 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on N. 22nd St. at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the rear end of a 2016 Honda Civic, causing the vehicle to lose control. The F-150 then crossed the center line of the road and struck the front end of a 2003 Lincoln Navigator, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, Connie Lathers, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger in the Honda received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured during the crash, according to police.

The driver of the F-150 fled the scene on foot before police arrived. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.