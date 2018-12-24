Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for burglar dressed as 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Police are searching for a suspect wore stole several items from a Colorado business while wearing a "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" mask.
The Fort Collins Police Department posted surveillance footage from the crime on Facebook and asked for help in identifying the suspect.
The department also shared a rewritten version of the famous song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The lyrics to the new song are as follows:
"Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren’t like this Rudolph
She’s different from the other guys.
On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D."