Police searching for attempted murder suspect who escaped custody in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a person who escaped a multi-agency facility in Baton Rouge Halloween night.

Police identified 35-year-old Steven Corbitt, who was in the custody of BRPD, as the man who escaped from the Violent Crimes Unit in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening. The specialized facility, located on Independence Boulevard near the OMV, is where area law enforcement agencies often take subjects believed to be tied to crimes.

Sources said Corbitt was able to walk out of the facility without the consent of officers. His charges include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

A city-wide alert has been put out to local law enforcement. K-9 units and a helicopter are now being utilized in the search as well.

No description or details surrounding Corbitt's arrest have been made available at this time.