Police searching for armed robbery suspect

HAMMOND- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

The incident happened on April 30 at approximately 8:36 p.m. at a Winn-Dixie located on West Thomas Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and a surgical mask.

According to authorities, the suspect approached a cashier and said he was wearing the mask because he had the flu. After making a small purchase, the suspect told the cashier to open the register again.

When the cashier questioned the request, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded all of the money in the register. The cashier complied and the suspect left.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 1-800-554-5245.