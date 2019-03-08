Police search LSU fraternity house for drugs, investigate hazing at another in apparent crackdown

BATON ROUGE – A rare search warrant of a fraternity house at LSU may signal the university is taking a more hardened approach to dealing with any illicit incident along its notorious stretch of Greek houses.

LSU Police filed a search warrant this week for the Kappa Sigma house, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned. Investigators believed they’d find drugs in bedrooms of the home, police wrote in the document obtained by Channel 2.

“...It is possible that an unknown dangerous and illicit substance is located in the Kappa Sigma fraternity rooms,” police wrote, listing two bedroom numbers.

The investigation comes after two members of the fraternity were hospitalized for a possible unruly high. Investigators said the pair smoked “dabs” - a THC wax substance – and overdosed. The patients were unruly and combative, police wrote in a report about the incident.

A criminal search warrant outside of last year’s high-profile hazing death is unusual. Police rarely take legal steps to enter and search an LSU fraternity house related to suspicions of criminal behavior.

The timing of the search warrant is interesting – coming weeks after a group of arrests related to a hazing investigation at Delta Kappa Epsilon and half-a-year since the hazing death of Max Gruver. LSU has vowed to force the Greek system on campus to change its behavior.

Police eventually used the search warrant to gain access to the home this week and reported finding drug-related equipment, including pipes and a bong. Police also confiscated a computer.

There were no notes of any arrests related to the reported overdose that spurred the search warrant or the search of the home itself.

In an unrelated search warrant, authorities also filed legal documents to obtain personal technology devices from a member of another LSU fraternity. A complaint was made to LSU administrators and is unrelated to the overdose case and involves a separate organization. WBRZ has made an editorial decision to not release the name of the fraternity since the hazing allegation has not been corroborated.

