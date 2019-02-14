44°
Police search for tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo

Tuesday, February 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Palm Beach Zoo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.
  
Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi's monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.
  
Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo's perimeter early Monday.
  
Goeldi's monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade."
  
Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.
