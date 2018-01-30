Police search for suspect in frying pan attack on woman

57°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- Police are searching for a woman suspected of attacking another woman with a metal frying pan and then forcing her way into the woman's home.

A New Orleans police release says the department is searching for 26-year-old Eunice Hubbard on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery for the Saturday morning incident.

The victim suffered a fractured nose, among other injuries, and was treated at a hospital.

