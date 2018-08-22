Police: Schools in Lafayette no longer on lockdown

LAFAYETTE - Law enforcement in Layfayette placed several schools in north Lafayette on lockdown Wednesday after threats were reportedly made.

The department says there was never an immediate threat to students or faculty, but the lockdowns were initiated as a precaution as police investigate the credibility of the threats, KATC reports. Those threats have since been deemed non-credible.

Authorities didn't specify which schools were on lockdown. Several KATC viewers have reported that Willow Charter Academy is one of the schools on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted before 10 a.m.