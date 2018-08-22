89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Schools in Lafayette no longer on lockdown

4 hours 55 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 8:41 AM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Law enforcement in Layfayette placed several schools in north Lafayette on lockdown Wednesday after threats were reportedly made.

The department says there was never an immediate threat to students or faculty, but the lockdowns were initiated as a precaution as police investigate the credibility of the threats, KATC reports. Those threats have since been deemed non-credible.

Authorities didn't specify which schools were on lockdown. Several KATC viewers have reported that Willow Charter Academy is one of the schools on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted before 10 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days