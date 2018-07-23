94°
Police: SC sex offender sent nudes to officer, not teen

Monday, July 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
YORK, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a convicted sex offender thought he was sending nude pictures through Instagram to a teen girl in Arizona - who turned out to be a police officer in Arkansas.

Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Michael Shipman is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of pornography to a minor. South Carolina Attorney General's Office spokesman Robert Kittle tells The Herald that Shipman contacted someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl through Instagram.

He sent and received nude photos, but was actually corresponding with a police officer in Conway, Arkansas. A search of Shipman's electronics then yielded child pornography. Shipman was convicted of criminal sexual conduct against minors in 2012.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

