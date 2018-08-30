89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police say woman stole from mourners attending funeral

1 hour 43 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 12:02 PM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Penn Live
CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say a woman is suspected of stealing items from the vehicles of people attending a funeral.
  
Canonsburg police said Wednesday that police arrested 24-year-old Sabrina Hancock after receiving a tip she was in the area. The Observer-Reporter reports Detective Michael Ledger says Hancock initially denied involvement in the thefts, but says she later admitted to them.
  
Police say a number of people had items stolen from their cars while they were attending a Monday morning funeral.
  
Hancock was placed in Washington County Jail Tuesday night on a probation detainer. She is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges by video appearance.
  
No attorney information is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days