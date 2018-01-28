Police say road rage made man shoot and kill motorcyclist

Image: Luis Soto Jr., via WKRG

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Police blame road rage after a south Mississippi man shot and killed a shipyard worker.

Local media report that Luis Soto Jr. of Gautier was arrested for shooting at a motorcycle and vehicle late Thursday in Pascagoula. A shift change at Ingalls Shipbuilding had produced a burst of traffic.

Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus said 61-year-old Leland Sumrall, who friends say was a shipyard worker, was shot multiple times and crashed his motorcycle. Sumrall died at a nearby hospital.

Soto was arrested Friday morning and is charged with aggravated assault and murder. Pascagoula police decline to say why they attribute the shootings to road rage.

Soto is jailed without bail awaiting an appearance before a judge. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.