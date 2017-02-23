69°
Police say nerve agent found on killed N. Korean

February 23, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Police in Malaysia say the half brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face.
    
A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent as "VX NERVE AGENT."
    
Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died Feb. 13 shortly after two women put a substance on his face while he was checking in for a flight.
   

