Police say motorist hit and killed 3 changing tire in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say a pickup truck driver fled on foot after hitting and killing three men trying to change a flat tire along a freeway.



Police say the men who were killed were standing outside a disabled SUV when the pickup struck them around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the pickup also hit the sport utility vehicle.



Two people inside the SUV were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.



Police say the pickup driver left behind a 13-year-old boy who was in the truck with him. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital.



Police are searching for the pickup driver, who they say will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.