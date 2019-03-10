74°
Police say motorist hit and killed 3 changing tire in Dallas

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say a pickup truck driver fled on foot after hitting and killing three men trying to change a flat tire along a freeway.
 
Police say the men who were killed were standing outside a disabled SUV when the pickup struck them around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the pickup also hit the sport utility vehicle.
 
Two people inside the SUV were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
 
Police say the pickup driver left behind a 13-year-old boy who was in the truck with him. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital.
 
Police are searching for the pickup driver, who they say will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

