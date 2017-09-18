84°
Police say more than 120 arrested in Sunday protests
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse, and most of them occurred after hundreds of officers in riot gear filled downtown streets near midnight and cleared them in response to demonstrators vandalizing businesses.
Protests began Friday after a judge found a white former police officer not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect.
Hundreds held a nonviolent protest downtown Sunday afternoon. By nightfall, most had gone home. But the 100 or so demonstrators who remained grew increasingly agitated, eventually knocking over planters, breaking windows and scattering plastic chairs at an outdoor venue.
All but about 10 of those arrested were from St. Louis or nearby Missouri and Illinois counties.
