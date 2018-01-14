Police say mom was killed by son after video game argument

Photo: KTLA

CERES, Calif.- Police have arrested a Northern California man they say fatally shot his mother after an argument that erupted as he was playing a video game.

28-year-old Matthew Nicholson of Ceres was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Nicholson's home and found his 68-year-old mother with a head wound.

Police said Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after she heard him shouting while playing a video game.

Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her. He allegedly got a gun and shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled the weapon away, police said.

The mother later died at a hospital.

Nicholson fled the scene, but was stopped and arrested in the town of Riverbank.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.