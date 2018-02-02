Police say middle school shooting was accident

48°
Thursday, February 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.
  
Spokesman Josh Rubenstein says the 12-year-old girl arrested in Thursday's shooting was being booked on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds.
  
Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela, a classmate, tells The Associated Press that he talked to her just after the shooting.
  
He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her backpack and that it accidentally went off when she dropped the bag.
  
The shooting left one teenager critically wounded and three other children injured.
  
