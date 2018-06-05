Police say kidnapped Virginia infant found safe

72°
Source: Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a 7-month-old Virginia infant who had been kidnapped by her sex offender father has been found safe.

The Danville Police Department in Virginia says in a Tuesday news release that Emma Grace Kennedy has been found in North Carolina and her father has been arrested. The release says the girl appears to be in good health and was being evaluated in a hospital.

Police say Emma was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, at a convenience store in Danville on Sunday. Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger."

