Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.
The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.
The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.
