88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Nashville church

16 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 1:05 PM September 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WKRN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.
  
Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.
  
The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.
  
The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days