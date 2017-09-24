Police say gunman kills 1, injures 7 at Nashville church

Image: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.

The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.

The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.