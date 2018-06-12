Latest Weather Blog
Police say gunman killed 4 child hostages
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Orlando authorities say the man who shot a police officer has killed four children he was holding hostage Monday.
The children were believed to be ages 1, 6, 10 and 11. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the gunman also killed himself.
Orlando police Chief John Mina said at a press conference just before midnight that the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. Authorities say the convicted felon was out on probation when he shot and wounded Officer Kevin Valencia on Sunday.
Valencia was responding to a domestic violence call when he was shot. He is recovering after surgery and is expected to live. Authorities say two of the children are believed to be Lindsey's while the others are believed to be the women who called police.
