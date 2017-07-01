89°
Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting

1 hour 45 minutes 1 second ago July 01, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Saturday, July 01 2017 July 01, 2017 11:21 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WTVD
LITLLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
  
Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.
  
Shots rang out early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about 1 mile east of the state Capitol.
  
Authorities say the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute among clubgoers and was not terror-related.

