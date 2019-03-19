Police say 2-year-old boy died after man sat on him

Photo: Omaha World-Herald

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Iowa police say a 2-year-old boy died after a man sat on the child for allegedly taking his cellphone.

Pottawattamie County court records show 31-year-old Larry Murphy is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. He's jailed on more than $1 million bail.

Murphy's attorney didn't return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Police allege the boy's mother says Murphy was staying with her and her sons at a Council Bluffs motel when he became angry at the 2-year-old for taking his cellphone. She says he sat on the boy for around 20 seconds on a motel bed.

Police say Murphy is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The boy became unresponsive. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at a hospital where a doctor noticed signs of asphyxiation.