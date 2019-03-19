65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police say 2-year-old boy died after man sat on him

1 hour 45 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 11:00 AM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Omaha World-Herald
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Iowa police say a 2-year-old boy died after a man sat on the child for allegedly taking his cellphone.
  
Pottawattamie County court records show 31-year-old Larry Murphy is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. He's jailed on more than $1 million bail.
  
Murphy's attorney didn't return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
  
Police allege the boy's mother says Murphy was staying with her and her sons at a Council Bluffs motel when he became angry at the 2-year-old for taking his cellphone. She says he sat on the boy for around 20 seconds on a motel bed.
  
Police say Murphy is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
  
The boy became unresponsive. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at a hospital where a doctor noticed signs of asphyxiation.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days